Lancers advance

COLONY — Crest High’s football team opened the Kansas Eight Man-Division II playoffs in fine fashion Thursday.
The Lancers rode the legs and arm of senior quarterback Jacquez Coleman in a 56-26 win over visiting Wakefield.
The victory means another home game for the Lancers (9-0), who have won each of their games this year by at least 30 points.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives