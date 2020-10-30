Menu Search Log in

Lancers advance

Crest's Lancers opened the Kansas Eight Man-II playoffs with a resounding, 56-26 win over Wakefield Thursday. The Lancers will host Hartford next Friday.

By

Sports

October 30, 2020 - 2:59 PM

Crest High’s Jacquez Coleman, shown here at a game earlier this season, accounted for 348 yards of total offense and five touchdowns Thursday in the Lancers’ 56-26 win over Wakefield. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

COLONY — Crest High’s football team opened the Kansas Eight Man-Division II playoffs in fine fashion Thursday.

The Lancers rode the legs and arm of senior quarterback Jacquez Coleman in a 56-26 win over visiting Wakefield.

The victory means another home game for the Lancers (9-0), who have won each of their games this year by at least 30 points.

