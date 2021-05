COLONY — Crest High’s baseball team rebounded nicely from its first loss of the season Thursday.

The Lancers followed Trevor Church’s dominant pitching performance in a 10-0 win over visiting Humboldt in the opener. The Lancers then took advantage of some Cub miscues in the second, scoring eight unearned runs in a 13-3 victory.

“I was pleased to see the kids hit the ball, run the bases,” Crest head coach Roland Weir said. “It was good to see the boys play again.”