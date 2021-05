COLONY — Don’t let records fool you.

When Crest High’s Lancers qualified for the Class 2-1A State Baseball Tournament, their 22-1 record assured the squad of a lofty seed. Sure enough, Crest is the third seed when action picks up Thursday at Great Bend.

Meanwhile, their first-round opponent in Spearville enters the state tournament with a seemingly pedestrian 12-9 record as the sixth seed.