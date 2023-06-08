 | Thu, Jun 08, 2023
Lancers to play in 8-man All-Star game

Crest's Stetson Setter and Holden Barker will take part in the annual Kansas 8-man Division II All-Star game in Beloit this weekend. The duo of Lancers served as reliable pieces on both sides of the ball and both helped Crest to two Three Rivers League championship titles.

June 8, 2023 - 2:34 PM

Holden Barker, left, and Stetson Setter, right. COURTESY PHOTO

BELOIT — Crest’s Stetson Setter and Holden Barker will compete at the annual Kansas 8-Man Division II All-Star football game in Beloit on Saturday. 

The game showcases the top eight-man players from across Kansas. The Division II game will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Division I at 1:30 p.m. 

“Knowing we made it this far just means we can show up for our community and school in a great way hoping that we can spark great things to happen through the school even when we’re gone,” said Setter. 

