Lancers to play in 8-man All-Star game

BELOIT — Crest’s Stetson Setter and Holden Barker will compete at the annual Kansas 8-Man Division II All-Star football game in Beloit on Saturday.

The game showcases the top eight-man players from across Kansas. The Division II game will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Division I at 1:30 p.m.

“Knowing we made it this far just means we can show up for our community and school in a great way hoping that we can spark great things to happen through the school even when we’re gone,” said Setter.