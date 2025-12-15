Lancers win Emprise Bank Tournament

HUMBOLDT — Crest High’s boys put the “team” in teamwork in corralling the squad’s first-ever Humboldt Preseason Tournament title on Friday.

The Lancers completed a three-game romp through the tournament with 57-27 win over West Elk.

As in their prior wins over more than 12 — while relying on a stifling defense.

Crest took control with an 11-2 second-quarter romp to take a 21-10 lead into the break. They extended the margin to 38-22 by the end of the third quarter, and then ended with a 19-5 finishing kick.

Lane Yocham paced the team with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists, followed by Levi Prasko with 11 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Xander Fuller scored 10 points with five rebounds, three steals and three assists. Kole Walter added 10 points as well. Koiy Miller also had four rebounds.

Crest had at least four players in double-figure scoring in all three tournament victories.

The Lancers, who defeated Erie by 11 points to open the tournament, will get a quick rematch this week, playing at the Red Devils’ home court on Tuesday.

Crest wraps up its pre-Christmas schedule Friday at home against St. Paul.