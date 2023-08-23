Las Vegas Ace A’ja Wilson scores 53; ties WNBA single-game record 

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A’ja Wilson matched the WNBA record for points in a game with 53 as the Las Vegas Aces beat the short-handed Atlanta Dream 112-100 on Tuesday night.

Wilson equaled the record set on July 17, 2018 by Dallas’ Liz Cambage. Riquna Williams was the only other WNBA player to top 50, scoring 51 for Tulsa on Sept. 8, 2013.

“My teammates kept giving me the basketball in my spaces and I just wanted to return the favor,” Wilson said in an on-court interview. “They tried so hard to get me the ball, and it’s not easy. I think we just tightened up on the defensive end and it helped our offense flow.”