AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jahdae Barron can still feel the sting from sweat dripping into his eyes when he looked toward the south end zone of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium last summer and saw the years high on the wall: 1996, 2005 and 2009.

All signify Big 12 titles won by Texas. And in the 14 years since the last one? Nothing.

For Barron and the Longhorns, it’s time to add another.