PLEASANTON — Some late heroics from Crest High’s Rogan Weir and Lane Yocham were not enough for the Lancers to come away with a win Tuesday.

Weir’s bucket at the buzzer sent Tuesday’s battle against Three Rivers League opponent Pleasanton into overtime, not long after Yocham had drilled a clutch 3-pointer to give Crest a chance.

Alas, the host Blu-Jays did just enough in overtime to secure a 53-51 victory.