Late collapse dooms KC

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kolten Wong drew a bases-loaded walk to cap off a four-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals over the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday night.
Tyler O’Neill tied the game at 5 with a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded off the glove of third baseman Maikel Franco.
Wong coaxed a five-pitch walk off Randy Rosario (0-1).
