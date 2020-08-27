Menu Search Log in

Late collapse dooms KC

Kansas City's normally solid bullpen couldn't close the door Wednesday, allowing a 5-2 lead in the ninth inning evaporate. A bases loaded walk gave St. Louis a stunning 6-5 victory.

August 27, 2020 - 9:14 AM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kolten Wong drew a bases-loaded walk to cap off a four-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals over the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday night.

Tyler O’Neill tied the game at 5 with a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded off the glove of third baseman Maikel Franco.

Wong coaxed a five-pitch walk off Randy Rosario (0-1).

