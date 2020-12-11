Late free throws sink MV Cats

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s girls are 2-for-2 in the heartbreaking loss department.
For the second straight game to start the 2020-21 season, the Wildcats came up just short in the end.
On Thursday, Marmaton Valley saw Madison High’s Yolaine Luthi hit a pair of free throws with 4.6 seconds left to break a 28-28 tie.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives