Late free throws sink MV Cats

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s girls are 2-for-2 in the heartbreaking loss department.

For the second straight game to start the 2020-21 season, the Wildcats came up just short in the end.

On Thursday, Marmaton Valley saw Madison High’s Yolaine Luthi hit a pair of free throws with 4.6 seconds left to break a 28-28 tie.