Late rally sparks Red Devils

Allen Community College saw both sides of the coin over the weekend.

One day after the Red Devil bullpen struggled mightily in a pair of losses to Cowley College, Allen was back at it on Sunday against another high-powered foe in Northern Oklahoma College-Enid.

This time, Allen’s bullpen was downright dominant, shutting out Northern Oklahoma over the game’s final five innings.

That allowed the Red Devils to rally with one in the seventh and two in the eight to capture a 7-6 victory.