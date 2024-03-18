 | Mon, Mar 18, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Late rally sparks Red Devils

After opening the weekend with a pair of disappointing losses, the Allen Community College baseball team rallied from a late deficit to topple Northern Oklahoma College-Enid, 7-6, Friday. The Red Devils are back in action Thursday against KCK.

By

Sports

March 18, 2024 - 3:36 PM

Allen Community College's Tyler Martin delivers a two-run single Sunday against Northern Oklahoma College-Enid. Photo by Richard Luken

Allen Community College saw both sides of the coin over the weekend.

One day after the Red Devil bullpen struggled mightily in a pair of losses to Cowley College, Allen was back at it on Sunday against another high-powered foe in Northern Oklahoma College-Enid.

This time, Allen’s bullpen was downright dominant, shutting out Northern Oklahoma over the game’s final five innings.

That allowed the Red Devils to rally with one in the seventh and two in the eight to capture a 7-6 victory.

Related
November 15, 2021
November 10, 2021
February 2, 2021
November 12, 2018
Most Popular