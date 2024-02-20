Lawsuit: Nebraska’s response to player-coach relationship ‘inadequate’

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska women’s basketball player alleges coach Amy Williams and athletic director Trev Alberts did not take appropriate action when her sexual relationship with an assistant coach became widely known.

Ashley Scoggin filed a civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court describing how Chuck Love allegedly took a special interest in her and how the relationship turned sexual and caused Scoggin to fear retaliation if she refused to engage in it.

The lawsuit was filed Sunday and names the university’s Board of Regents and Love as defendants, in addition to Williams and Alberts. Scoggin seeks a jury trial in Lincoln and unspecified damages for the alleged violation of her civil rights.