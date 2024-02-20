 | Tue, Feb 20, 2024
Lawsuit: Nebraska’s response to player-coach relationship ‘inadequate’

Ashley Scoggin, who had a sexual relationship with an assistant coach while she was on the Nebraska women's basketball team, has filed suit against the college and others, claiming she feared retaliation if she did not engage in the relationship.

February 20, 2024 - 1:28 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska women’s basketball player alleges coach Amy Williams and athletic director Trev Alberts did not take appropriate action when her sexual relationship with an assistant coach became widely known.

Ashley Scoggin filed a civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court describing how Chuck Love allegedly took a special interest in her and how the relationship turned sexual and caused Scoggin to fear retaliation if she refused to engage in it.

The lawsuit was filed Sunday and names the university’s Board of Regents and Love as defendants, in addition to Williams and Alberts. Scoggin seeks a jury trial in Lincoln and unspecified damages for the alleged violation of her civil rights.

