Le Roy native stayed True to his dreams

Le Roy has produced some of the most successful athletes over the years from its schools and none more so than Southern Coffey County High School track graduate Aaron True.

True specialized in the javelin at Southern Coffey where he set a school record toss of 202’0” and was crowned the 2014 1A State Champion in the sport. Not only did True letter in track all four years of high school but also in basketball, averaging 20 points per game.

Since his college graduation, True has embarked on a professional career, as an Insurance agent in Lebo, where he also serves as the Lebo High track and cross country coach.