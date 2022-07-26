 | Tue, Jul 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Le Roy native stayed True to his dreams

Aaron True made a name for himself at Southern Coffey County High School and Wichita State University for his prowess with throwing the javelin. The Register looks back at the state champion and All-American performer.

By

Sports

July 26, 2022 - 3:53 PM

Aaron True was the 2014 state champion in the javelin throw while a student at Southern Coffey County High School. Register file photo

Le Roy has produced some of the most successful athletes over the years from its schools and none more so than Southern Coffey County High School track graduate Aaron True. 

True specialized in the javelin at Southern Coffey where he set a school record toss of 202’0” and was crowned the 2014 1A State Champion in the sport. Not only did True letter in track all four years of high school but also in basketball, averaging 20 points per game. 

Since his college graduation, True has embarked on a professional career, as an Insurance agent in Lebo, where he also serves as the Lebo High track and cross country coach.

Related
June 22, 2022
May 31, 2022
May 23, 2022
May 21, 2022
Most Popular