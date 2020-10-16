Legends set to face off

Menu Search Log in

Two future residents of Canton, Ohio — at least their busts in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, that is — are set to spice up the Packers-Buccaneers game Sunday in Tampa.

October 16, 2020 - 2:45 PM

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots talks with Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers after a game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on November 4, 2018. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS)

Hey old-timer, what are you still doing on an NFL field?

Guaranteed no one is asking that question to the quarterbacks in the bays: 43-year-old Tom Brady in Tampa and 36-year-old Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. The two future residents of Canton, Ohio — at least their busts in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, that is — spice up the Packers-Buccaneers game Sunday in Tampa.

And who says these quarterbacks are old? Certainly not Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, who has worked with some of the best — young or old — throughout the decades.

