Let’s play ball!

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High school hosted a spring sports jamboree Saturday for its baseball and softball teams to get in a pair of scrimmages prior to the start of the 2023 season. Other schools participating were Iola High’s baseball Mustangs, as well as baseball and softball teams from Labette County and the Jayhawk-Linn softball team.

Iola “won” both of its baseball scrimmages, 6-0 against the Cubs and 4-3 over Labette County.

Iola High's Grady Dougherty scrambles to first base in a scrimmage Saturday against Humboldt. Humboldt HIgh's Cole Mathes delivers a pitching a scrimmage against Iola Saturday. Humboldt High head coach Brad Piley addresses his players during a scrimmage Saturday.

Meanwhile, Humboldt baseball ended its afteroon with a 6-3 win over the Grizzlies.