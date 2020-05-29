Menu Search Log in

Let’s play some ball

The A Iola Indians will begin their 2020 season next Saturday and Sunday with a home tournament at the Humboldt Sports Complex.

By

Sports

May 29, 2020 - 4:33 PM

Nathan Louk fires a pitch at the Garnett Invitational Tournament on June 26, 2019. Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

The A Iola Indians will lead off their 2020 summer season with a home tournament next weekend at the Humboldt Sports Complex. 

Iola’s home tournament will consist of four teams, including Urquhart Baseball 16U, Ottawa Junior Legion, Montgomery County Cardinals, and the A Iola Indians. Each team will play once in a round-robin format on Saturday, followed by a seeded four-team single elimination tournament on Sunday. 

Times for the games are still in progress, but updates will be made available at iolaregister.com. 

Related
May 6, 2020
May 1, 2020
April 3, 2020
March 16, 2020
Trending