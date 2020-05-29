Let’s play some ball

The A Iola Indians will lead off their 2020 summer season with a home tournament next weekend at the Humboldt Sports Complex.
Iola’s home tournament will consist of four teams, including Urquhart Baseball 16U, Ottawa Junior Legion, Montgomery County Cardinals, and the A Iola Indians. Each team will play once in a round-robin format on Saturday, followed by a seeded four-team single elimination tournament on Sunday.
Times for the games are still in progress, but updates will be made available at iolaregister.com.
