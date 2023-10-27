 | Fri, Oct 27, 2023
Lillard scores 39 in Bucks debut, beat 76ers

Damian Lillard scored 39 points in his first game with his new team and the Milwaukee Bucks regrouped after blowing a 19-point lead to open their season by beating the Philadelphia 76ers 118-117 on Thursday.

October 27, 2023 - 3:22 PM

The Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard (0) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) in the first half at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, October 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images/TNS)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Damian Lillard acknowledged this season opener felt a little different from the others as he adjusted to switching teams for the first time.

But the results he delivered were familiar to anyone who watched the seven-time All-NBA guard during his 11 years in Portland.

Lillard scored 39 points and the Milwaukee Bucks regrouped after blowing a 19-point lead to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-117 on Thursday night. Lillard had the highest point total for a player making his Bucks debut, surpassing the 34 that Terry Cummings scored in 1984.

