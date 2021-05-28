Lineup shift should benefit Kansas City’s defense

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Let the game of musical chairs begin. Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi got his season started Tuesday night by playing pepper with the outfield wall at Tropicana Field, a great sign for the club.

That also means the Royals will likely have to mix and match lineups more often now that Mondesi is back as the everyday shortstop.

With Nicky Lopez having shown he can contribute enough offensively to warrant being on the field, that likely means Whit Merrifield could be back to a familiar pattern of bouncing between the outfield and second base.