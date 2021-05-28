 | Fri, May 28, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Lineup shift should benefit Kansas City’s defense

Let the game of musical chairs begin. Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi got his season started Tuesday night by playing pepper with the outfield wall at Tropicana Field, a great sign for the club.

By

Sports

May 28, 2021 - 10:15 AM

Whit Merrifield #15 of the Kansas City Royals warms up prior to the start of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on May 7, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Let the game of musical chairs begin. Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi got his season started Tuesday night by playing pepper with the outfield wall at Tropicana Field, a great sign for the club.

That also means the Royals will likely have to mix and match lineups more often now that Mondesi is back as the everyday shortstop.

With Nicky Lopez having shown he can contribute enough offensively to warrant being on the field, that likely means Whit Merrifield could be back to a familiar pattern of bouncing between the outfield and second base.

Related
February 19, 2020
July 18, 2019
August 2, 2018
July 10, 2018
Most Popular