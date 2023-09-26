Local runners take to Rim Rock

LAWRENCE — The Iola, Humboldt and Crest High cross country teams competed at the annual Rim Rock Classic at the University of Kansas in Lawrence Monday.

Iola’s varsity boys team came in 36th place, while Humboldt’s boys team placed 43rd in the 5,000-meter run. Humboldt’s varsity girls came in 30th place in the girls 5,000-meter run. Both boys and girls races consisted of 60 total teams from 1-4A schools in Kansas.

Crest’s Josie Walter placed the highest out of all local runners, taking an astounding third place out of 258 runners in the girls 5,000-meter run in 20:05.