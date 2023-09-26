 | Tue, Sep 26, 2023
Local runners take to Rim Rock

Local cross country runners from Iola, Humboldt and Crest competed at the annual Rim Rock Classic in Lawrence among 3,100 other runners over the weekend. Crest's Josie Walter earned a third place finish in the varsity girls 5000-meter run, the highest finish among local runners.

By

Sports

September 26, 2023 - 4:05 PM

Iola’s Cole Moyer, left, runs beside a Smoky Valley High runner. Photo by Mandy Moyer

LAWRENCE — The Iola, Humboldt and Crest High cross country teams competed at the annual Rim Rock Classic at the University of Kansas in Lawrence Monday. 

Iola’s varsity boys team came in 36th place, while Humboldt’s boys team placed 43rd in the 5,000-meter run. Humboldt’s varsity girls came in 30th place in the girls 5,000-meter run. Both boys and girls races consisted of 60 total teams from 1-4A schools in Kansas.

Crest’s Josie Walter placed the highest out of all local runners, taking an astounding third place out of 258 runners in the girls 5,000-meter run in 20:05. 

