Local stars take Grassland Honors

A number of Southern Coffey County and Yates Center High volleyball players were named to the 2022 Grassland All Star Teams.

Lady Titan seniors Josie Weers earned First Team honors while Madeline Spencer took Second Team honors. Senior Ross Snovelle also took Grassland All-Stars Honorable Mention for her work at the middle hitter and setter positions.

This is another award for Weers to place on the mantle after she took a number of All-League and All-District honors following her dominant play in the fall.