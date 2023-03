UNIONTOWN — Humboldt, Marmaton Valley and Crest competed at the Uniontown Invitational track meet on Tuesday.

Crest secured first place as a team on the girls side while the Marmaton Valley boys earned first place as a team for the first time in over six years. Humboldt’s girls finished in third place as a team while Marmaton Valley’s girls came in fourth place.

On the boys side, Crest finished in second place and Humboldt secured seventh.