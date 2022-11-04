Local volleyball stars snag district honors

Iola and Humboldt High School volleyball players were named to their respective district All-League teams.

Iola senior Aysha Houk was named a Pioneer League second-team player. Houk led the Mustangs in receptions this season with 381 and was second on the team with 3.8 digs per set, 254 digs and 20 assists.

“Aysha did a great job. She transitioned to the libero and took on the role very well,” said Iola head coach Amanda Holman. “She was our energy person, she reads the floor the best. She’s the type of kid that does whatever she can and her drive and want stood out to the coaches.”