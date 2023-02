MORAN — Marmaton Valley High saved its best for last.

The Wildcats celebrated Senior Night — their final home game of the 2022-23 regular season — with arguably their most impressive game of the year, topping high-powered Jayhawk-Linn, 59-55.

Freshman Tyler Lord was MV’s key protagonist, drilling four 3-pointers in the first half alone en route to a game-high 24 points.