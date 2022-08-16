 | Tue, Aug 16, 2022
Menu Search Log in

LSU QB Brennan ends college career before 6th season

LSU sixth-year quarterback Myles Brennan has called it quits after five seasons in the gold and purple. The news comes after Brennan started only one season in 2020 in the shortened COVID season.

By

Sports

August 16, 2022 - 2:34 PM

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15) attempts a pass during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Playoff Semifinal against the Oklahoma Sooners on Dec. 28, 2019 at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. (Jonathan Mailhes/CSM/Zuma Press/TNS)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers.

The 23-year-old Brennan, who announced his decision on Monday, spent his first three years at LSU as a backup. He was named the starter in 2020, only to have that season cut short by an abdominal injury after three starts in which he passed for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Brennan then missed all of last season because of a non-football arm injury that occurred during a fishing outing at the end of August camp.

Related
August 16, 2022
January 14, 2020
December 17, 2019
December 10, 2019
Most Popular