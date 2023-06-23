 | Fri, Jun 23, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Luis Arraez chasing .400 for surging hot Marlins

Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins is putting together one of the greatest stretches of pure hitting in decades. After going 5 for 5 against Toronto on Monday night, Arraez’s batting average reached .400 in Miami’s 73rd game of the season. 

By

Sports

June 23, 2023 - 2:20 PM

Miami Marlins batter Luis Arraez (3) hits the ball during the ninth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at LoanDepot Park on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI (AP) — When Luis Arraez steps up to the plate, Miami Marlins fans are already on their feet expecting a hit. More often than any one in years, Arraez will deliver.

Traded from Minnesota to Miami in January, the modestly built left-handed hitter is putting together one of the greatest stretches of pure hitting in decades. After going 5 for 5 against Toronto on Monday night, Arraez’s batting average reached .400 in Miami’s 73rd game of the season — matching Chipper Jones in 2008 for the furthest into a season a player has been at .400 since Nomar Garciaparra’s 91 games in 2000.

Already, Arraez is in a realm few players have touched since Hall of Famer Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941.

Related
June 8, 2023
June 6, 2023
January 31, 2023
January 24, 2023
Most Popular