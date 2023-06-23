Luis Arraez chasing .400 for surging hot Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — When Luis Arraez steps up to the plate, Miami Marlins fans are already on their feet expecting a hit. More often than any one in years, Arraez will deliver.

Traded from Minnesota to Miami in January, the modestly built left-handed hitter is putting together one of the greatest stretches of pure hitting in decades. After going 5 for 5 against Toronto on Monday night, Arraez’s batting average reached .400 in Miami’s 73rd game of the season — matching Chipper Jones in 2008 for the furthest into a season a player has been at .400 since Nomar Garciaparra’s 91 games in 2000.

Already, Arraez is in a realm few players have touched since Hall of Famer Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941.