Lull does in MV girls

A cold stretch starting in the late first quarter did in Marmaton Valley High’s girls Thursday. A number of turnovers turned into transition buckets for the visiting Eagles, leading to a 12-0 Uniontown run and a 49-35 victory.

February 12, 2021 - 2:04 PM

Marmaton Valley High’s Payton Scharff is guarded by a trio of Uniontown High defender. Scharff scored nine points for the Wildcats. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

MORAN — First the bad news.

But aside from that cold spell, Wildcat head coach Becky Carlson found much to like with the Wildcats’ performance.

