Lull does in MV girls

MORAN — First the bad news.
A cold stretch starting in the late first quarter did in Marmaton Valley High’s girls Thursday. A number of turnovers turned into transition buckets for the visiting Eagles, leading to a 12-0 Uniontown run and a 49-35 victory.
But aside from that cold spell, Wildcat head coach Becky Carlson found much to like with the Wildcats’ performance.
