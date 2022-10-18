 | Tue, Oct 18, 2022
Madrid’s Benzema, Barca’s Putellas take Ballon d’Or

Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d’Or has been given out to men for 66 years. The women’s trophy was created in 2018, and both were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

October 18, 2022 - 2:21 PM

Karim Mostafa Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates a goal past David de Gea of Manchester United in the first half during International Champions Cup action at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Manchester United won, 2-1. (Jim Rassol/Sun Sentinel/TNS)

PARIS (AP) — Karim Benzema won the men’s Ballon d’Or for the first time on Monday after a brilliant season with Real Madrid capped by the Champions League and Spanish league titles.

Spanish player Alexia Putellas won the women’s trophy for the second straight year following another standout season with Barcelona.

Benzema had his best season ever at Madrid, being the top scorer in both leagues. He scored 44 times for Madrid, including 15 in Europe’s top competition, and equaled Raúl González as the club’s second-highest scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

