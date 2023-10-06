 | Fri, Oct 06, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Magic Johnson chides Commanders in Thursday’s loss

Washington Commanders part-owner Magic Johnson has chided his NFL team for showing no intensity or fire in a 40-20 loss to the previously winless Chicago Bears.

By

Sports

October 6, 2023 - 3:21 PM

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) loads up a 20-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore, not pictured, in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Landover, Maryland. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington Commanders part-owner Magic Johnson criticized coach Ron Rivera’s team for playing with “no intensity or fire” in a 40-20 loss Thursday night to the Chicago Bears, a club that hadn’t won a game in nearly a full year.

The latest poor showing for the Commanders, in front of a national primetime audience, to boot, also was too much for some of the home fans to take, apparently, and so it came, appropriately, with a soundtrack of boos. In the fourth quarter, a chant of the team’s old nickname — “Let’s go, Redskins!” — broke out.

Their defense — supposedly a strength under Rivera, a former Chicago linebacker, and coordinator Jack Del Rio — was unable to do a thing to slow, let alone stop, Justin Fields and DJ Moore, and the Commanders (2-3) fell into a 24-point halftime hole along the way to dropping their third game in a row.

Related
September 27, 2023
August 22, 2023
June 23, 2023
February 2, 2022
Most Popular