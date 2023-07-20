 | Thu, Jul 20, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Mahomes hopes to cement dynasty claim

Kansas City Chiefs training camp opened with the superstar quarterback hoping to build on past success. With two Super Bowl rings and two MVP awards, maintaining that lofty standard begins with the basics, he said.

By

Sports

July 20, 2023 - 1:57 PM

Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the press during Chiefs Mini Camp on June 15, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images/TNS

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrived at training camp Tuesday with the understanding that he and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates need to be better in 2023 if they want to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

“I think the theme this year is how can we keep building,” said Mahomes, who reported for camp at Missouri Western State University on Tuesday along with the team’s quarterbacks and rookies.

Mahomes earned Most Valuable Player honors last season and captured his second Lombardi Trophy.

Related
February 23, 2021
September 3, 2020
January 17, 2020
August 6, 2018
Most Popular