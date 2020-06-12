Mahomes, Mathieu leading Chiefs in voter registration drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu knew they had a platform to speak out about social injustice given their visibility and stature with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The question was what to do with it.

The young quarterback and star safety, both of whom have been active the past couple of years in the Kansas City community, wanted to do more than just talk. They wanted their words to lead into action. And that’s why they have joined with the Chiefs in the beginnings of a voter registration drive ahead of the November elections.