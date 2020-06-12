Menu Search Log in

Mahomes, Mathieu leading Chiefs in voter registration drive

Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu are using their platforms to inform fans about the power of voting, and how they can use their voices through a voter registration drive.

By

Sports

June 12, 2020 - 4:27 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after a victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. [Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu knew they had a platform to speak out about social injustice given their visibility and stature with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The question was what to do with it.

The young quarterback and star safety, both of whom have been active the past couple of years in the Kansas City community, wanted to do more than just talk. They wanted their words to lead into action. And that’s why they have joined with the Chiefs in the beginnings of a voter registration drive ahead of the November elections.

Related
May 29, 2020
May 8, 2020
April 27, 2020
March 17, 2020
Trending