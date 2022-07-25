Mahomes unconcerned if other QB salaries dwarf his

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes walked onto the practice field at Missouri Western State University on Sunday flanked by NFL rookies and longshots, many of whom dream of making in a year what the Chiefs quarterback will make by the end of the day.

Yet when the Chiefs open the season in Arizona on Sept. 11, Mahomes won’t even be the best-paid QB in the game.

Yes, Mahomes set the market when he signed a 10-year, $450 million contract in July 2020, but that astonishing deal has been surpassed — in average pay and guaranteed compensation — multiple times over the past couple of years. And the latest to join the club with a skyrocketing quarterback contract is the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, whose 5-year, $230.5 million deal signed this week outpaces Mahomes in average pay by more than a million per year.