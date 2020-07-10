Menu Search Log in

Major Leaguers adjust to baseball in a COVID-19 world

Baseball players are superstitious, and it won't help they won't have handshakes, sunflower seeds, tobacco and more for this 2020 season.

By

Sports

July 10, 2020 - 3:13 PM

The Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) is greeted by Alcides Escobar after Perez scored on a two-run double by Hunter Dozier against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Aug. 28, 2018 Photo by John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS

CHICAGO (AP) — Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez wanted to hug, high-five and fist bump his players. After all, the defending World Series champions spent nearly four months apart before resuming workouts last week.

Then, he remembered: Those are out. And just like crying, now there’s no spitting in baseball, either.

“The first thing you want to do when you see the guys come in after not seeing them for a while, you want to give them a big hug, a fist bump, high-five,” Martinez said. “Had to stop myself today from almost spitting in my mask because I drank some water. You’re just used to it.

