Making a difference, one autograph at a time

Tim Virgilio sells baseball players' autographs for money. And uses those proceeds to to help veterans in need through his Signatures for Soldiers charity.

July 27, 2022 - 1:23 PM

Tim Virgilio has operated Signatures for Soldiers out of in his office at his St. Petersburg, Florida, home. Other than the travel to the national convention, there's no overhead for his charity, which this year received 501(c)3 non-profit status. Photo by (Eduardo A. Encina/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When Tim Virgilio first dreamed up the idea eight years ago of sending hand-written letters to baseball players asking them to sign cards that he could sell to raise money for veterans in need, he set a modest goal of just $500.

His Signatures for Soldiers charity has raised more than $148,000 for Military Missions in Action, which aids disabled and homeless veterans by helping provide housing and making modifications like constructing wheelchair ramps and roll-in-showers, widening doorways, and lowering cabinets and countertops.

In what has become an annual summer ritual, Virgilio and wife Michelle packed up all the items he has collected — which this year includes about 25,000 signed cards across all sports — into a van and traveled to the annual National Sports Collectors Convention. This year’s convention —the largest sports card and collectibles show in the country — starts Wednesday in Atlantic City, N.J., and this will be Signatures for Soldiers’ fourth year at the event.

