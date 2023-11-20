Making hay in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — A loaded Humboldt High lineup ran roughshod over its opponents in 2023, with the Cubs advancing to the state quarterfinals for the fourth time in the past six years.

As expected, the Humboldt squad racked up plenty of individual honors along the way, with a whopping 12 players earning some form of Tri-Valley League or Class 2A district recognition — 33 different positions in all.

Among the standouts was senior wide receiver and defensive end Sam Hull, who earned first-team All-Tri-Valley League and unanimous first-team all-district honors as both receiver and lineman.