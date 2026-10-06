 | Thu, Oct 08, 2026
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Marmaton Valley topples SCC and others

The Wildcats added a few wins before the season's close Monday night.

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Sports

October 6, 2026 - 4:38 PM

Marmaton Valley’s Ainsley Carr receives a serve from Southeast for B Team Monday. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Valley opened its match against the Lady Titans by taking the first set, 25-15.

But Southern Coffey County responded with a vengeance, rolling to a 25-10 win to force a third-set tiebreaker. The Lady Titans opened with a four-point run and didn’t look back, taking the third set, 15-3.

Kylee Resco led the service attack with 22 points, followed by Savanah Cain with seven, Ellie Stinnett with six, and Kloie Snavely and McKenna Meiwes with four apiece. Jazmyn Potter chipped in with three and Aubrie Heskett and Cambri O’Neal had two each.

MARMATON…

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