Manoah, Blue Jays blank Royals 3-0; Guerrero Jr. hits first homer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah allowed one hit over seven innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first homer of the season and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Manoah (1-0) held the Royals hitless until Jackie Bradley Jr. singled with one out in the fifth.

“I think we were able to attack them for the most part and force them to dig out of a hole,” Manoah said. “Just going out there and letting that defense work. I think I was able to do that, to go out there and command most of my pitches, limit damage and get some weak contact.