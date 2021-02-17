March Madness needs conference tournaments

Imagine, for a moment, if the NCAA Tournament bracket didn’t have to include conference tourney winners.
Bombastic broadcaster Dick Vitale would not have had to follow through on his promise to stand on his head after Austin Peay stunned Illinois.
Jim Valvano’s “Cardiac Pack” probably would have missed the NCAA Tournament altogether in 1983, robbing the sport of one of its most inspiring national champions.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.