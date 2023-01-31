 | Tue, Jan 31, 2023
Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm chosen as cover of MLB The Show ’23

Chisholm, an avid video game player, has played The Show since David Ortiz’s 2006 cover on the first edition. Chisholm is the first Marlins player to appear on a cover of the American version of the game, but he joins a host of athletes across Miami sports on major video game covers.

Sports

January 31, 2023 - 1:48 PM

Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) throws the ball to first base during the fifth inning of an MLB game against the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Miami Marlins’ Euro-stepping, home-run blasting all-star, has goals beyond his impressive stats. With every stolen base and acrobatic catch, Chisholm hopes to have an impact on the next generation of players.

“I had Ken Griffey Jr., who was a real idol to a lot of guys all over,” Chisholm said in a video interview with The Associated Press. “Not just to baseball fans. He was an idol to basketball players, football players, guys in every sport, and that’s how I want to be too. Not just known as a baseball player but just known as an athlete that everybody can look up to.”

Chisholm, 24, is well on his way to having that kind of influence after he was revealed Monday as the cover athlete for Sony’s MLB The Show 2023 video game.

