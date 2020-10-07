Marmaton Valley cancels football game

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High School has announced it is canceling Friday’s football game at Oswego because of a player shortage.

With only 10 players on the roster, and some unavailable due to injury or other school-related issues, the Wildcats (1-4) will not have enough players to field a full roster for Friday.

The next game on Marmaton Valley’s schedule is Oct. 16 against Yates Center.

