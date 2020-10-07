Menu Search Log in

Marmaton Valley cancels football game

Marmaton Valley's Wildcats are calling off their football game Friday because of a player shortage. Injuries and other issues — non-COVID — are the key factors.

Sports

October 7, 2020 - 10:14 AM

Marmaton Valley High's Wildcats defend a play against Crest in a game earlier this season.

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High School has announced it is canceling Friday’s football game at Oswego because of a player shortage.

With only 10 players on the roster, and some unavailable due to injury or other school-related issues, the Wildcats (1-4) will not have enough players to field a full roster for Friday.

The next game on Marmaton Valley’s schedule is Oct. 16 against Yates Center.

Related
June 3, 2013
January 25, 2012
January 25, 2012
September 11, 2010
Trending