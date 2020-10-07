Marmaton Valley cancels football game

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High School has announced it is canceling Friday’s football game at Oswego because of a player shortage.
With only 10 players on the roster, and some unavailable due to injury or other school-related issues, the Wildcats (1-4) will not have enough players to field a full roster for Friday.
The next game on Marmaton Valley’s schedule is Oct. 16 against Yates Center.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives