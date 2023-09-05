Marmaton Valley easily rolls over Oswego

MORAN — Marmaton Valley’s football team didn’t show any mercy when they defeated Oswego at home in their season opener Friday night.

The Wildcats (1-0) are primed on competing as one of the top teams in the Three Rivers League this year with returners Brayden Lawson at quarterback and Jaedon Granere and Tyler Lord at receiver. The trio combined for five of Marmaton Valley’s touchdowns in a 50-0 victory.

Lawson led the way offensively for Marmaton Valley after he threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns, while only throwing one interception. He also completed 21-of-24 pass attempts and finished with a 149.1 quarterback rating. He also rushed for a touchdown and 71 yards.