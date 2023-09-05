 | Tue, Sep 05, 2023
Marmaton Valley easily rolls over Oswego

The Wildcats began their quest for a Three Rivers League title this season with a 50-0 whopping victory over Oswego Friday. The trio of Brayden Lawson, Jaedon Granere and Tyler Lord combined for five touchdowns.

By

Sports

September 5, 2023 - 3:27 PM

Brayden Lawson (8) moves past an Oswego Indian for a first down. Photo by Halie Luken

MORAN — Marmaton Valley’s football team didn’t show any mercy when they defeated Oswego at home in their season opener Friday night.

The Wildcats (1-0) are primed on competing as one of the top teams in the Three Rivers League this year with returners Brayden Lawson at quarterback and Jaedon Granere and Tyler Lord at receiver. The trio combined for five of Marmaton Valley’s touchdowns in a 50-0 victory. 

Lawson led the way offensively for Marmaton Valley after he threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns, while only throwing one interception. He also completed 21-of-24 pass attempts and finished with a 149.1 quarterback rating. He also rushed for a touchdown and 71 yards.

