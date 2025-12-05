Marmaton Valley falls in opener

The Marmaton Valley Wildcats received an early season gut-check at Thursday’s 55-38 loss to Hartford.

A slew of turnovers and errant shots allowed the Hartford Jaguars to jump out to a 17-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. Marmaton Valley attempted to rally but fell short of the mark.

“Hartford played a game Tuesday,” Marmaton Valley coach Curt Drake said. “We were rusty. I might not have had the best game plan. Hartford is a quick and good team.”

Marmaton Valley struggled with shooting early but picked up the pace in the second half with 10 points in the third quarter and 13 points in the fourth. Thomas Allee, Marmton Valley sophomore forward, puts in two of his team-leading 9 points Thursday. Photo by Jimmy Potts

Sophomore forward Thomas Allee had a team-leading 9 points, followed by junior forward Dagan Barney with 8 points and junior guard Garrett Morrison with 7.

The Wildcats’ struggles may have been more of an indicator of Hartford’s talent. The Jaguars came just short of making the state tournament last season.

“They’re a good team. It was one circled on our calendar for sure,” Drake said. “Our boys played hard until the end. They did not give up. The shots weren’t falling, and that’s basketball. I don’t know what our percentage was, but it wasn’t good.”

The Wildcats returned to the hardwood Friday against Pleasanton. Results were not available at press time.

Sophomore forward Ethan Lawson shoots in the junior varsity game.

They hit the road next week for the Northeast Preseason Tournament in Arma, where Coach Drake hopes to work out the kinks before Marmaton Valley opens Three Rivers League play.

“We will build on this as a team and as coaches,” Drake said. “I’m still proud of this team and eager to see what happens. It just wasn’t our night. The young guys look good in practice, and the older guys do, too. They all played well, but we just could not get a shot to fall. Thirty-eight points ain’t going to win a ball game.”

In junior varsity action, Marmaton Valley’s Ethan Lawson poured in 17 points — 13 in the second half — in the Wildcats’ 39-35 victory. Lane Lord followed with seven, Kooper Welch scored six, Colin Ard five, Brady Burton three and Truett Blevins one.

