Marmaton Valley has trouble slowing down Sunrise Christian Academy

The Wildcats had few answers for a high-powered Sunrise Christian Academy offense at home Friday. Marmaton Valley combined for 38 tackles and six sacks defensively but still came up short, 52-6.

September 18, 2023 - 3:24 PM

Marmaton Valley’s Jaedon Granere. Photo by Halie Luken

MORAN — Marmaton Valley’s defense had a hard time slowing down Sunrise Christian Academy in a 52-6 loss at home Friday. 

The Wildcats (2-1) played a solid defensive game, notching 38 tackles and six sacks on the night, even as Sunrise managed to put 52 points on the board. Marmaton Valley’s offense struggled to move the ball, scoring only one touchdown.

Marmaton Valley’s Dagan Barney, #55, attempts to blitz the quarterback. PHOTO BY HALIE LUKEN

Brayden Lawson rushed in Marmaton Valley’s lone touchdown and had 77 total rushing yards. He only threw for 20 yards and tossed up two interceptions. The Wildcats were driven back by Sunrise Christian Academy’s defense, accounting for only 125 total yards.

