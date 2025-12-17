Marmaton Valley rally not enough

The Wildcats could not overcome a slow start Tuesday, but won’t have time to think about it too long with Chetopa slated for Friday.

MORAN — A ferocious comeback turned into heartbreak for Marmaton Valley High’s boys Tuesday.

The Wildcats nearly overcame a miserable start, slicing a 14-point deficit to two in the final minute, but a few critical plays was all it took for the comeback to fall just short in a 50-47 loss to Central Heights.

The loss drops the Wildcats to 2-4 with a game at Chetopa on Friday to wrap up the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule.

Marmaton Valley was scoreless through the first quarter, trailing 14-0 into the second period, before finding its groove.

Truett Blevins looks for an open teammate in the JV game.

The Wildcats nearly erased the entire deficit with a 17-5 second-quarter run, to pull to within 19-17 at the break.

But the Vikings retook control in the third quarter, thanks to some unconscious shooting from Colt King, who hit five 3-pointers in the quarter. Central Heights stretched its lead to 42-28 by the end of the period

The Wildcats weren’t interested in going away quietly.

Lane Lord converted a 3-point play and Brevyn Campell drilled a long 2-point jumper — the referees ruled his foot was on the 3-point line when he shot — as part of a quick 6-1 run to start the period.

Dagan Barney scored, and Todd Stevenson then added a pair of free throws to pull the Wildcats to within 45-40.

The Vikings’ Knox Cannady stemmed the momentum a bit with a 3-pointer with 2:15 left to push Central Heights back up by eight.

But the Wildcats kept up the pressure. Cooper Scharff scored in a layup, Garrett Morrison scored inside and Campbell’s 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining sliced the deficit to 49-47.

A critical sequence followed.

Marmaton Valley’s Lane Lord got the steal on defense, but a scramble for the ball on a pass to Kaden McVey resulted in a traveling call, giving the ball back to Central Heights.

The Wildcats put Max Chrisjohn on the line for a pair of free throws for the Vikings. He missed both, but teammate Ethan Kraft pulled in a deflection for the offensive rebound to retain possession. The Vikings’ King hit 1 of 2 free throws for a 50-47 lead with 12 seconds left.

Both Thomas Allee and Lane Lord were just off the mark with 3-point attempts that would have tied the game before time ran out.

Allee paced a balanced scoring attack for the Wildcats with nine points, followed by Morrison and Todd Stevenson with eight apiece. But the already shorthanded MV squad — without the services of Tyler Lord because of a leg injury — lost the services of Stevenson in the waning seconds with an apparent ankle injury.