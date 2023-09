YATES CENTER — Marmaton Valley rolled over Yates Center on the road Friday, 74-0.

Brayden Lawson threw two touchdown passes for the Wildcats (2-0) while Tyler Lord went for three rushing touchdowns. Jaedon Granere, Dre Ellis and Lawson combined for three touchdown runs.

Marmaton Valley ran for six touchdowns on 202 rushing yards on 10 carries.