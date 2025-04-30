Marv Smith Invitational brings area’s top athletes to Riverside Park

Tuesday’s Marv Smith Invitational seemed a showcase of area teams as multiple athletes medaled while improving ahead of the postseason.

The Iola Mustangs, Humboldt Cubs and Marmaton Valley Wildcats went head-to-head with Iola coming out on top in its first meet, but the competition was stiff.

“I thought they performed pretty well. They’ve been eager to get back to work because we’ve had meets canceled,” Iola coach David Daugharthy said. “They just wanted to go out there and compete. Today was a really good day. It started out really warm and nice but got a little chilly later on.”

In relay action, the Mustangs won the 800 meters by 35 seconds and took second in the 400 meters by 11 they edged Anderson County by less than a second at 46.7 seconds while Humboldt took fourth in 55.7 seconds.

Marmaton Valley High School freshman hurdler Evva Sander clears the bar during her heat of the 300 hurdles Tuesday at Riverside Park for the Marv Smith Invitational.

In girls’ relays, Iola, Humboldt and Marmaton Valley did not run the 800 nor the 400, but Humboldt took fourth in the 100 (57.5), followed by MV (58.11) and Iola (1:02.2).

Individual results as follows:

Boys

100-meter: 2. Todd Stevenson, MV, 11.92; 4. Gavin Jones, Iola, 12.10; 4, 5. Konner Larney, Iola, 12.20; 7. Kevon Loving, Iola, 12.30; 9. Cooper Scharff, MV, 12.37; 11. Brigg Shannon, Humboldt, 12.48; 14. Mason Lampe, Iola, 12.63; 15. Griffin Westervelt, Iola, 12.83; 19. Colin Ard, MV, 13.27; 22. Josh Snyder, SCC 14.42; 23. Taner King, Humboldt, 14.91; 24 Avion Seamster, Humboldt, 15.32; 25 Luke Gibbons, Humboldt, 15.34

200-meter: 2 Shannon, 24.69, 6 Lampe, 25.74, 9 Adriel Pina, Iola, 26.37, 10 Ard, 26.97, 11 Isaac Velazquez, Iola, 27.17, 13 Alex Smail, Iola 27.55, 16 Cyrus Nickel, SCC 28.80, 17 Snyder, 29.93, 18 Seamster, 34.70

400-meter: 7. Jack Works, Humboldt 59.559, 8 Ard, 1:02.52, 9 Kameren McClenning, MV 1:02.831, 12 Nickel, 1:05.317, 13 Seamster, 1:23.726

800-meter: 6 Kale Godfrey, Iola 2:19.89, 7 James Hunt, Iola 2:22.53, 13 Alejandro Escalante, Iola 2:35.54, 15 Brendon Newman, MV 2:37.29, 16 Ard, 2:38.24

1600-meter: 5 Godfrey, 5:13.906, 6 Hunt, 5:18.950, 7 Joshua Wanker, Iola 5:26.886, 9 Keith Gomez, Humboldt 5:35.925, 10 Ricky Rowe, Iola 5:41.380, 14 Raiden Stowell, Iola 5:59.615.

3200-meter: 1 Keegan Hill, Iola 10:32.07, 5 Wanker, 12:01.29, 8 Stowell, 13:36.49

110 hurdles: 5 Brady Burton, MV 21.85

300 hurdles: 2 Cortland Carson, Iola 43.19, 8 Thatcher Mueller, Humboldt 49.54

Long jump: 2 Stevenson, 19’06.5”, 5 Loving, 17’02” 10 Velazquez, 16’05”, 12 Otto Malloy, Iola 15’04”, 14 Pina, 14’09.25”

High jump: 3 Mueller, 5’

Triple jump: 1 Stevenson, 39’01”, 8 Mueller, 35’1”, 9 Gomez, 35’00.5”

Shot put: 2 Matthew McCullough, Humboldt 42’06.5”, 3 Brayden Lawson, MV 42’06” 4 Dagan Barney, MV 40’04”, 5 Cooper Peters, Humboldt 39’01” 2, 6 Jaedon Granere, MV 38’06.5”, 7 Carson Peters, Humboldt 37’10.5”, 8 King, 37’03”. 12 Alex Donnelly, Iola 36’, 14 Nickel, 34’02.5”, 16 Mason Ferguson, MV 33’03”, 20 Rohan Springer, Iola 31’04”, 21 Snyder, 30’08.5”, 23 Luke Gibbons, Humboldt 28’01”, 25 Chris Ferguson, MV 25’10.5”

Discus: 1 Car. Peters, 128’06”, 4 Barney, 119’09”, 6 Lawson, 107’03”, 10 McCullough, 94’04”, 12 Donnelly, 89’02”, 13 Nickel, 89’01”, 14 Brevyn Campbell, MV 89’, 16 King, 84’11”, 17 M. Ferguson, 79’04”. 18 Gibbons, 78’06”, 20 C/ Ferguson, 73’06”,21 Springer, 61’09”