 | Wed, Dec 21, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Masters to invite eligible LIV participants in 2023

The Masters will keep its eligibility standards in place in 2023, and invite some LIV golfers who defected from the PGA to join the rival golf league.

By

Sports

December 20, 2022 - 1:23 PM

Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, left, and Gary Player, right, pose with Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley on the first tee during the first round of the Masters Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

Players who defected from the PGA Tour to join Saudi-funded LIV Golf are still welcome at the Masters next year, even as Augusta National officials expressed disappointment Tuesday in the division it has caused in golf.

The Masters, the smallest field among the four majors, is by invitation and there was some question whether it would honor the PGA Tour suspending players — including past Masters champions — for joining a rival league.

Chairman Fred Ridley put the tournament over the ongoing battle, which is now playing out in federal court with antitrust lawsuits and countersuits.

Related
August 8, 2022
June 21, 2022
June 13, 2022
April 22, 2022
Most Popular