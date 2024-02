SALINA — Cole Mathes put another notch in his wrestling belt over the weekend, claiming fifth in the Class 3-1A State Wrestling Championships.

Mathes, who had been ranked among the top wrestlers in the state throughout his junior season, faced the best of the best down the stretch.

Aiden Amrein, the top-ranked 175-pounder in 3-1A — and eventual state champion — defeated Mathes with a pin in semifinal action Friday.