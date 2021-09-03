 | Fri, Sep 03, 2021
Mathieu placed on COVID list

September 3, 2021 - 3:36 PM

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates after stopping the Chicago Bears on fourth and goal in the third quarter on Dec. 22. BRIAN CASSELLA/CHICAGO TRIBUNE/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the league’s reserve list Wednesday, though he could be back with the team soon and available for Week 1 against Cleveland.

Mathieu is fully vaccinated, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press, and NFL rules released in July say vaccinated players testing positive but are asymptomatic can return after two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because players’ vaccination details are not public knowledge.

