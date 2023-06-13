 | Tue, Jun 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Mbappe doesn’t extend PSG contract; open to signing 

If Mbappé changes his mind, then he has until July 31 to sign the one-year extension — or negotiate a longer deal. But it looks like he’s done all he can with the club, where he is the all-time leading scorer with 212 goals. The 24-year-old Mbappé has a long connection with Madrid.

By

Sports

June 13, 2023 - 2:36 PM

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe jumps to avoid Metz goalkeeper Marc-Aurele Caillard during a French L1 match at the Parc des Princes stadium on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Paris. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

PARIS (AP) — The door is open for Real Madrid to try signing Kylian Mbappé because the France superstar decided not to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract into 2025.

Karim Benzema’s sudden departure from Madrid leaves the Spanish giant short of a star striker, and Mbappé perfectly fits the bill.

It could be third time lucky for Madrid, after Paris Saint-Germain rejected an offer of 180 million euros ($190 million) for Mbappé in 2021. Madrid missed out again last year when Mbappé — amid frenzied speculation that Madrid would get him to join — signed a new deal with PSG.

Related
March 17, 2023
July 10, 2018
July 6, 2018
July 4, 2018
Most Popular