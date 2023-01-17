McCutchen heading back to the Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Neil Walker was visiting family in Colorado on Friday morning when his phone began buzzing with news and excitement. As the Rocky Mountains provided a picturesque backdrop, Walker glanced down and saw what he sort of suspected had come true — Andrew McCutchen, the Pirates’ franchise pillar for this generation of baseball fans, was returning.

The contract, which sources told the Post-Gazette will be worth $5 million once it’s finalized, will bring McCutchen, 36, back to Pittsburgh, the city where it all started for a welcomed homecoming, a move that also tracks from a baseball perspective.

“It makes all the sense in the world,” Walker said. “He’s going to help some of these young guys out a lot when it comes to being professionals and playing winning baseball. He’s a valuable asset as a [designated hitter] and outfielder or however they would want to use him. I can’t say I’m surprised. I think he’s gonna be able to handle whatever they throw at him.”